Man found seriously hurt downtown ‘not expected to survive’: Edmonton police
A A
Edmonton police are asking for help after a man was found unconscious with “significant injuries” downtown very early Wednesday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m., officers found the man near 106 Avenue and 96 Street.
He was treated on scene and taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition Wednesday evening.
In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said he “is not expected to survive his injuries” and the homicide section has taken over the investigation.
Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (780) 423-4567.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.