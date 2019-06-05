Man found seriously hurt downtown ‘not expected to survive’: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are asking for help after a man was found unconscious with “significant injuries” downtown very early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers found the man near 106 Avenue and 96 Street.

He was treated on scene and taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition Wednesday evening.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said he “is not expected to survive his injuries” and the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (780) 423-4567.