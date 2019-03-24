1 person killed at Whyte Avenue bar early Sunday morning

Edmonton police homicide detectives are investigating after one person was killed and others injured at a bar off Whyte Avenue early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Xhale Lounge on 101 Street, south of 82 Avenue.

Edmonton police at first said two people were killed, but later clarified that only one person had died. Police also said other people were injured, but did not say exactly how many.

It’s not yet known what happened, but Global News could see bullet holes in the window of the bar.

Bruce Conway with Alberta Health Services said EMS responded, but the victim was dead by time they arrived so the person was not taken to hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, an entire city block was cordoned off with police tape, from 101 Street to 102 Street, and from 81 Avenue to 82 Avenue.

Evidence markers were on the sidewalk in front of the lounge, and at least 10 EPS cruisers were parked around the scene.

The building was formerly the home of Wunderbar Hofbrauhaus, a live music venue that closed down a few years ago.

It’s not known if anyone has been arrested. More information from Edmonton police is expected to be released later Sunday afternoon.

— More to come…