Edmonton police investigating suspicious death after stabbing in Mill Woods
Homicide detectives were called in to investigate a suspicious death after a stabbing at a southeast Edmonton townhouse complex Friday night.
Edmonton police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing before 8:30 p.m., near Lakewood Village in Mill Woods.
Officers arrived at the complex near 29 Avenue and Lakewood Road East to find a 35-year-old man in medical distress inside a residence.
The man was treated by EMS and taken to hospital, where police say he died of his injuries a short time later.
As of Saturday afternoon, police said investigators do not have any suspects in custody.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.
The identity of the victim is not known.
