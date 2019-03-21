Police charge man in connection with southeast Edmonton carjackings

A 31-year-old man has now been charged in connection with a string of carjackings in Edmonton over the past two months but police say they are still searching for a second suspect.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said Mauricio Ladino was arrested as officers executed a search warrant at a home near 75 Street and 4 Avenue S.W. on Wednesday.

“Investigators’ search of that residence uncovered a firearm, ammunition and further evidence in connection to the most recent incident, a March 18 carjacking near 5 Avenue and 77 Street,” police said.

In February and March, police were called to “several violent carjacking robberies and assaults” that took place in the southeast part of the city. The incidents involved two male suspects.

READ MORE: String of carjackings in southeast Edmonton spurs warning from police

Watch below: (From March 5, 2019) There have been three violent carjackings in southeast Edmonton this week and police are urging people to be aware. Kent Morrison reports live on what happened.

On March 4 and March 5, police received three different reports of carjackings involving two suspects. Police said in each case, witness descriptions of the suspects were similar.

On March, police said they were called about a man with a gun approaching two people sitting in a parked car in the area of 5 Avenue and 77 Street.

“The suspect is then alleged to have assaulted the male driver of the vehicle, before threatening to shoot the complainants if they didn’t give him their vehicle,” police alleged.

“The complainants exited the vehicle, at which time the suspect reportedly fled the scene in the Cobalt.”

Ladino has been charged with four counts of robbery and one count each of assault, theft under $5,000, assault and possession of stolen property. He is also facing numerous firearms charges.

Police are still looking for two vehicles stolen in the carjackings: a red 2019 Kia Sportage with Alberta licence plate number M58 038, and a silver 2005 Chevy Cobalt, with Alberta licence plate number BVP 6483.

“Anyone with information leading police to the whereabouts of these stolen vehicles, or the second suspect involved in these violent carjackings, is urged to contact the EPS,” police said.

Tips can be provided by calling police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online. (www.p3tips.com/250)