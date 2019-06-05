Woman sexually assaulted in field in southwest Edmonton’s Terwillegar area

Edmonton police are searching for a man who may have injuries to his genitals after a young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a field in southwest Edmonton’s Terwillegar area this past weekend.

The alleged attack happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old was walking home alone from work through a dry pond south of 23 Avenue and Rabbit Hill Road, when she was approached from behind and pulled to the ground.

The dry pond is south of the Shoppes of Terwillegar Gardens strip mall development in Terwillegar Towne. The young woman reportedly blacked out, and awoke to find herself being sexually assaulted by a man.

READ MORE: Terwillegar community league president ‘very concerned’ about recent assaults

The woman was eventually able to fight off her attacker, who police said may have sustained an injury to his genitals. While suspect details are limited, he is believed to be between the age of 20 and 30.

This incident comes several years after police investigated a spree sexual assaults in the south Edmonton neighbourhood.

Between Jan. 2012 and Oct. 2014, police received several reports of assaults by a stranger, most of them taking place in the Terwillegar Towne area.

In 2016, Mark Moriarty was sentence to 12 years behind bars for sexually assaulting several women.

READ MORE: ‘He’s all about control:’ Edmonton sex assault predator given 12-year sentence

The Edmonton Police Service Sexual Assault Section is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.