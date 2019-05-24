2nd-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton stabbing

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man in northeast Edmonton earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of 167 Avenue and 76 Street at around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday after a weapons complaint involving several men. As officers were on the way to the area, police said another 911 was made about a collision involving several parked vehicles about a block away.

Several police vehicles were in the area on Wednesday night, as police tape cordoned off about a two blocks of 168 Avenue. A nearby 7-Eleven parking lot was also blocked by police tape.

A 36-year-old man at the scene had “injuries consistent with an altercation,” police said. EMS treated the man but police said he died at the scene.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Curtis Michael Patko. He died from a stab wound and police said his death was a homicide.

Police would not say exactly where the stabbing took place.

Jesse Isaiah Rachar has been charged with second-degree murder.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.