Crime
May 21, 2019 5:43 pm

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton Police Service vehicle.

Global News
A A

The Edmonton police homicide unit is taking over the investigation into a suspicious death late Monday night.

Police were called to the area of 101 Street and 118 at around 10:20 p.m. after a report of a disturbance.

READ MORE: Man’s death at south Edmonton apartment complex ruled a homicide

A “short time later,” police received word from a hospital that a man had just arrived with life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old reportedly died shortly after.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police said no further information would be released.

WATCH: (March 28) Edmonton police investigate suspicious death downtown

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Downtown Edmonton Suspicious Death
Edmonton crime
Edmonton homicide section
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
EPS suspicious death
Homicide Section
Suspicious Death

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.