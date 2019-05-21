Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death

The Edmonton police homicide unit is taking over the investigation into a suspicious death late Monday night.

Police were called to the area of 101 Street and 118 at around 10:20 p.m. after a report of a disturbance.

A “short time later,” police received word from a hospital that a man had just arrived with life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old reportedly died shortly after.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police said no further information would be released.

