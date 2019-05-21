Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
A A
The Edmonton police homicide unit is taking over the investigation into a suspicious death late Monday night.
Police were called to the area of 101 Street and 118 at around 10:20 p.m. after a report of a disturbance.
READ MORE: Man’s death at south Edmonton apartment complex ruled a homicide
A “short time later,” police received word from a hospital that a man had just arrived with life-threatening injuries.
The 26-year-old reportedly died shortly after.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.
Police said no further information would be released.
WATCH: (March 28) Edmonton police investigate suspicious death downtown
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.