Man’s death at south Edmonton apartment complex ruled a homicide

Police say the death of a 21-year-old man in south Edmonton on Tuesday has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Lord Byron Towers apartment building in the area of 122 Street and the Whitemud freeway early Tuesday morning.

A man was lying on the ground in critical condition following an altercation with a group of suspects, police said.

Witnesses told Global News they heard people screaming for help.

Police and paramedics attempted to save the man, but he died at the scene.

Police tape blocked off a large part of the parking lot Tuesday morning, where a black tent covered a silver car. A blue tarp could be seen on the ground next to the tent.

On Wednesday, Edmonton police identified the victim as Baljit Singh and said he died from a stab wound. Police said releasing the victim’s name serves an investigative purpose in this case.

Edmonton police said Tuesday they do not believe the death was random.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate and are seeking information about the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Watch below: Edmonton police say a 21-year-old man died at a southside apartment complex after being involved in an altercation with a group of suspects who then fled. Kendra Slugoski reports from the scene.