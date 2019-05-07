Police scene at apartment complex just off Whitemud Drive in south Edmonton

Police tape surrounded a tarp on the ground and a tent covered a car in the parking lot of a south Edmonton rental complex Tuesday morning.

The police scene was at the Lord Byron Towers complex just south of Whitemud Drive on 122/119 Street, in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood. The complex, which also has townhouses, is owned by Boardwalk Rental Communities.

Officers had been on scene since around 1 a.m.

Police tape blocked off a large part of the entrance parking lot, where a tarp covered something on the ground and a black tent stood over a silver car from rain that was falling in the early morning hours.

Global News could see what appeared to be blood on the vehicle.

Edmonton police have not yet commented on what happened.

— More to come…