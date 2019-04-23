Edmonton police investigate homicide after man’s body found in Vegreville

Edmonton police say DNA analysis has linked two crime scenes — one in the city and another in Vegreville — to the death of a 20-year-old man.

On Friday, April 5, Edmonton police were called to a home in the area of 92 Street and 110 Avenue, just west of Commonwealth Stadium.

A significant amount of blood was found on the ground at the back of the home, police said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

Later that same day, police said a body was discovered in a vehicle near Vegreville, which is located about 100 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Police said DNA analysis of the blood at the Edmonton scene, as well as at the Vegreville scene, was matched to 20-year-old Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle.

An autopsy determined Cook-Buckle’s death was a homicide, police said. Officers are not releasing the cause of the man’s death at this time.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section has since taken the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information about Cook-Buckle’s death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.