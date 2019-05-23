Police close north Edmonton street after weapons complaint
Police officers were expected to have 168 Avenue closed between 74 Street and 76 Street “for the next few hours as officers secure the scene” after responding to a weapons complaint, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said in an email Wednesday evening.
“As this investigation is in its early stages, there is no additional information for release at this time,” the spokesperson said.
A Global News crew at the scene noted several police vehicles in the area and a 7-11 convenience store taped off. Police appeared to be investigating both in the store and on the street.
