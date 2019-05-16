Police looking for person of interest in southeast Edmonton break-and-enter spree

Edmonton police have released photos of a man they believe may have information about a string of break and enters in southeast Edmonton.

Between April 24 and April 30, police received reports of seven brazen, overnight break and enters in the neighbourhoods of Lee Ridge, Kameyosek, Weinlos, Millbourne, Laurel and Ellerslie.

In each of the incidents, Edmonton police say suspects were able to get into the homes through unlocked garages and home doors. Once inside, police say the suspects quickly found vehicle keys and wallets nearby, before stealing the vehicles.

Police said the seven overnight residential break and enters were reported to police between April 24 and 30, including four incidents that allegedly occurred on April 29.

Investigators were especially concerned because it seems the suspect was in the homes while families slept.

Several of the stolen vehicles were recovered, police said at the end of April.

Anyone with information about the robberies, or the identity of the person of interest in the photos, should contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.