Crime
May 16, 2019 6:04 pm

Police looking for person of interest in southeast Edmonton break-and-enter spree

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton police are looking for who they call a person of interest in a spree of break and enters in southeast Edmonton.

Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
A A

Edmonton police have released photos of a man they believe may have information about a string of break and enters in southeast Edmonton.

Between April 24 and April 30, police received reports of seven brazen, overnight break and enters in the neighbourhoods of Lee Ridge, Kameyosek, Weinlos, Millbourne, Laurel and Ellerslie.

Story continues below

In each of the incidents, Edmonton police say suspects were able to get into the homes through unlocked garages and home doors. Once inside, police say the suspects quickly found vehicle keys and wallets nearby, before stealing the vehicles.

READ MORE: Unlocked doors result in 7 brazen overnight burglaries in Edmonton, police warn

Police said the seven overnight residential break and enters were reported to police between April 24 and 30, including four incidents that allegedly occurred on April 29.

Investigators were especially concerned because it seems the suspect was in the homes while families slept.

Several of the stolen vehicles were recovered, police said at the end of April.

B&E Suspect 2A

Edmonton police are looking for who they call a person of interest in a spree of break and enters in southeast Edmonton.

Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
B&E suspect 1

Edmonton police are looking for who they call a person of interest in a spree of break and enters in southeast Edmonton.

Supplied: Edmonton Police Service
B&E suspect 3

Edmonton police are looking for who they call a person of interest in a spree of break and enters in southeast Edmonton.

Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about the robberies, or the identity of the person of interest in the photos, should contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Crime
Edmonton break and enter
Edmonton crime
Edmonton home break-ins
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton vehicle thefts
Ellerslie
EPS
Laurel
Mill Woods
Vehicle Theft
Vehicle thefts

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.