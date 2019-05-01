Unlocked doors result in 7 brazen overnight burglaries in Edmonton, police warn

In the past week in southeast Edmonton, there have been seven reported instances of thieves breaking into homes while people slept, nabbing their car keys, and stealing the owner’s vehicles.

Edmonton police said the crimes happened in the neighbourhoods of Lee Ridge, Kameyosek, Weinlos and Millbourne in the Mill Woods area, as well as in the Laurel and Ellerslie neighbourhoods to the south and east.

In each of the incidents, Edmonton police say suspects were able to get into the homes through unlocked garages and home doors. Once inside, police say the suspects quickly found vehicle keys and wallets nearby, before stealing the vehicles.

Police said the seven overnight residential break-and-enters were reported to police between April 24 and 30, including four incidents that allegedly occurred on Monday night (April 29.)

Investigators said they are also concerned given the brazen approach of the intruders, who appear to have walked into the homes while families were sleeping.

Police said several of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered, including a 1999 Acura, a BMW and a Kia Sportage.

Police are still searching for a grey Toyota Tundra with Alberta licence plate number BZC0087, and a white Chevy Cobalt with Alberta licence plate number BFB5367.

Police are reminding homeowners to lock all doors — garage included.

Police offered these tips:

Garage — Is it closed? Is it locked?

Vehicle(s) — Are the windows closed? Are there any valuables within sight? Are all of the doors locked?

Take all garage door remotes out of your vehicle.

Home — Are all of the accessible windows closed? Are all of the doors locked? Are there any valuables within sight from the exterior?

Be a good neighbour. Keep an eye out for one another. Vigilance helps to make a community safer.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Edmonton police. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.