2 Metro Vancouver police officers won’t face charges in separate incidents

Two Metro Vancouver police officers involved in separate violent take-downs of suspects won’t be facing charges for their actions.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) issued separate decisions Friday, with each agency deciding not to move forward in criminal proceedings.

The IIO had been investigating a case against a member of the Vancouver Police Department, who was involved in a take down of a suspect vehicle on Oct. 26, 2017.

According to the IIO’s report, the officer was forced to ram the suspect vehicle after it failed to stop at the direction of an ERT unit, which was driving its own vehicle.

The two suspects were believed to be in possession of a semi-automatic firearm that they intended to use that night “at a specific place and time,” the report said, causing police to believe they had to act quickly.

After forcing the suspect vehicle to crash into multiple parked cars and bringing it to a stop, the officer apprehended the suspect with the help of a police dog.

The dog was quickly called off after it became clear “that danger had not materialized.”

Paramedics at the scene who assessed the suspect said he only needed treatment for minor dog bites.

However, police were later notified the suspect had sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung, requiring the IIO to be notified.

After hearing from multiple officers at the scene, civilian witnesses and the injured suspect — but not the officer in question — the IIO determined the tactics used during the take down were necessary.

“Since the evidence collected supports a finding that [the officer] was justified in his use of force, both in the vehicle collision and in his use of the [police dog], there are no grounds to consider any charge against him,” the report states.

Burnaby officer not charged

Meanwhile, the IIO had recommended charges against a Burnaby RCMP officer involved in a non-fatal shooting on March 1, 2015.

That night saw two officers witness an armed robbery at a convenience store at the intersection of Canada Way and Edmond Street, involving two suspects.

As the suspects ran towards a waiting minivan, the officers manoeuvered their police vehicle to block the minivan.

One suspect fled on foot and was not caught, while the other drove the minivan into the police vehicle and then towards one of the officers.

That officer fired several rounds at the suspect, who was struck twice but continued driving. The suspect was located minutes later following a brief pursuit.

The suspect survived the injuries, which were serious enough to warrant an IIO investigation. Investigators later filed a report for recommendation of charges to the BCPS.

The potential charges included attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

However, prosecutors determined no charges will be laid, saying “there is no substantial likelihood that the [officer] would be convicted of any of the suggested offences.”

Additionally, a police training expert asked to review the evidence concluded the officers “used accepted police tactics in accordance with RCMP training and policy.”

“Given all of the circumstances and the law, the Crown would not be successful in establishing that any of the shots fired by the [officer] were excessive,” the report from prosecutors said.