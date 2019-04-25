Crime
April 25, 2019 8:22 pm

Police watchdog files consideration of charges against VPD officers for pair of 2018 incidents

By Online Journalist  Global News

The scene of a collision between two VPD vehicles near the Vancouver Law Courts on June 30, 2018. The Independent Investigations Office is recommending charges against the officers involved, as well as the officer involved in another crash that same summer.

Himy Syed / Twitter
Three Vancouver police officers are in danger of facing charges in connection to a pair of unrelated incidents last summer that injured two pedestrians and a cyclist.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has filed two reports to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against the officers for their involvement in the motor vehicle incidents, which happened exactly one month apart.

The first collision happened June 29, 2018, between two VPD vehicles at the intersection of Smithe and Howe streets near the Vancouver Law Courts.

At the time, police said both vehicles were responding to an emergency call and had their lights and sirens on.

Two female pedestrians in their 30s were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with three police officers.

IIO said Thursday the pedestrians’ injuries met its mandate of serious harm and is recommending charges against the drivers of both vehicles.

On Wednesday, the IIO also announced charges are being considered against the officer driving a police vehicle involved in a collision with a cyclist on July 29, 2018.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened in the intersection of Burrard Street and Pacific Boulevard.

The B.C. Prosecution Service is now considering both reports and whether to lay charges against the officers.

Vancouver police would not provide comment as the matters are now before Crown counsel.

—With files from Simon Little

