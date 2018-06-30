3 officers, 2 pedestrians sent to hospital after VPD vehicles collide

Three Vancouver police officers and two pedestrians were sent to hospital Friday night after a collision between two police vehicles.

It happened around 8:30 p.m., when the cars were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on, according to a Vancouver Police Department (VPD) media release.

The cars collided at the intersection of Smithe and Howe streets, near the Vancouver Law Courts.

Photos posted to social media from the scene show a police van with front end damage and an unmarked cruiser with damage to the passenger side.

The officers, along with the two pedestrians — both women in their 30s — were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and have since been released from hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has been notified, and is determining whether the incident meets its threshold of “serious harm” to investigate.

The VPD’s own collision investigation unit is also looking into what led up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-3012.