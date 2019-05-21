Crime
May 21, 2019 2:48 pm

Vancouver police officer charged in 2018 collision with cyclist

By Online Journalist  Global News

A Vancouver police officer who was involved in a collision with a cyclist last May has now been charged, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Const. Luke Bokenfohr’s vehicle struck a cyclist at the intersection of 46th Avenue and Oak Street around 10 p.m. on May 18, 2018.

The woman riding the bike was taken to hospital, where it was initially believed she had received minor injuries.

But earlier this month, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner provided B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Office (IIO), with more information showing that the injury constituted serious harm.

The IIO investigated and forwarded a report to prosecutors for the consideration of charges.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Prosecution Service said Bokenfohr would face one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Bokenfohr’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 4 in Vancouver.

It’s not the first time this year that a Vancouver police officer has faced charges due to a collision.

In January, another Vancouver police officer was charged with the same offence in relation to a 2018 collision with a pedestrian near Knight Street and East 20th Avenue.

Dangerous driving causing bodily harm can result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

