Canada
January 7, 2018 2:45 pm

Vancouver police officer involved in collision with pedestrian; IIO investigating

By Online News Producer  Global News

IIO is investigating a collision involving a VPD officer.

Global News files
A A

A Vancouver police officer was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Saturday night.

An unmarked police vehicle collided with a pedestrian near Knight St. and E. 20th Ave. just before 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. The officer was not injured, police said.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into the collision.

“Where the pedestrian was, the speed of the vehicle, the lighting, and all of those circumstances of course will form a part of our investigation into determining what happened,” said IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald.

The IIO investigates police-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

Witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

 
Report an error
IIO
Independent Investigations Office
Pedestrian
pedestrian collission
pedestrian hit
pedestrian hit vancouver
vancouver police
VPD crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News