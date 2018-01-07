Vancouver police officer involved in collision with pedestrian; IIO investigating

A Vancouver police officer was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Saturday night.

An unmarked police vehicle collided with a pedestrian near Knight St. and E. 20th Ave. just before 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. The officer was not injured, police said.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into the collision.

“Where the pedestrian was, the speed of the vehicle, the lighting, and all of those circumstances of course will form a part of our investigation into determining what happened,” said IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald.

The IIO investigates police-related incidents involving death or serious harm.

Witnesses are asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.