B.C. police watchdog says 2 people killed in Surrey hostage taking were shot by officers

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog says both people who died in a hostage situation in Surrey five weeks ago appear to have been shot by police.

On Thursday, March 28, Surrey RCMP was called to a home in a cul-de-sac near 133 Street, where officers engaged in an overnight standoff with a man and a woman.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) entered the home around 7:30 a.m. the following morning and “a confrontation with the barricaded male ensued” according to police, which ended with an exchange of gunfire.

The man inside the home died at the scene, while a woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says it has been dealing with a “significant” workload on the case, which has involved conducting more than 40 interviews.

“The evidence gathered to date demonstrates that the male and the female both succumbed to injuries caused by shots fired from police,” said the agency in a media release.

“The IIO’s investigation continues into all aspects of this matter, with the goal to determine whether police actions were lawful, proportionate and reasonable, or if any offence may have been committed.”

Relatives of the woman were on scene since the incident began on the evening of the 28th, and told Global News she was being held hostage by her partner.