Barrie Transit free for seniors in June

Seniors will ride Barrie Transit for free during the month of June to commemorate Seniors’ Month.

Free transit for seniors was approved by Barrie city council as part of the Barrie Transit fare strategy.

“We’re really pleased to offer free transit for seniors during the month of June,” transit director Brent Forsyth said. “We hope this promotion will get more seniors to try transit and discover it as a great transportation option throughout the year.”

Transit staff are consulting with seniors on whether free transportation during June is preferred to an alternative promotion, such as one free day per week year-round. Seniors can provide the City of Barrie with feedback through a brief survey.

To help seniors learn the transit system, the City of Barrie will hold free Barrie Transit training sessions on:

June 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Parkview 55+ Centre

June 14, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Allandale Rec Centre

June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Parkview 55+ Centre

June 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Allandale Rec Centre