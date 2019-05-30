Canada
May 30, 2019 11:30 am

Barrie police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police handout
A A

Police are searching a missing 13-year-old boy who was reportedly last seen in southwest Barrie in the Mapleton Avenue and Ardagh Road area around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Nikolas Edgar is described as having a small build and short black hair that’s possibly in a ponytail at the front, police say.

READ MORE: Police charge suspect in Wasaga Beach attempted murder case

He was last seen wearing black track pants and a black top, police add.

Family and police are very concerned for his well-being, officers say.

READ MORE: One dead, one with minor injuries following Tiny Township car crash: OPP

Anyone who sees Edgar should contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.

WATCH: Missing Children’s Month

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ardagh Road
Barrie Missing person
Barrie news
Barrie Police
Barrie Police Service
City Of Barrie
Crime
Mapleton Avenue
missing boy Barrie
missing person
missing teen Barrie

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.