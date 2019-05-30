Barrie police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Police are searching a missing 13-year-old boy who was reportedly last seen in southwest Barrie in the Mapleton Avenue and Ardagh Road area around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

Nikolas Edgar is described as having a small build and short black hair that’s possibly in a ponytail at the front, police say.

He was last seen wearing black track pants and a black top, police add.

Family and police are very concerned for his well-being, officers say.

Anyone who sees Edgar should contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.

