Barrie police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Police are searching a missing 13-year-old boy who was reportedly last seen in southwest Barrie in the Mapleton Avenue and Ardagh Road area around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
Nikolas Edgar is described as having a small build and short black hair that’s possibly in a ponytail at the front, police say.
He was last seen wearing black track pants and a black top, police add.
Family and police are very concerned for his well-being, officers say.
Anyone who sees Edgar should contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025.
