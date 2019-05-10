A cool southern Alberta spring has many looking forward to warmer days

Southern Alberta has been battling a rather unpleasant spring season so far.

Poor weather conditions are not only taking their toll on those looking to get a head start on planting their gardens, but are also impacting outdoor recreational activities.

“The weather’s been good some days and obviously we’ve had some late snow at the end of month here and parts of April,” said Cam Waldbauer, a golf professional at Henderson Lake Golf Glub.

“So we’ve been open five weeks now which is good but we’ve lost a couple weekends with snow.”

Even though the weather hasn’t been ideal every day, though, it isn’t stopping these golfers.

“When the weather is even a little bit bad we still get out and play,” said golfer Rick Walton. “It’s Southern Alberta; you gotta be able to play in a little bit of rain.”

“The weather’s not stopping me,” added Rick Brown, another golfer. “We’ve played when there was snow on the ground last week.”

Another area business seeing the impacts of poor weather conditions is the Green Haven Garden Centre.

“The first storm that we got where we got the blizzard, that has effected a lot of plants, a lot of trees and shrubs are really reacting and they’re slow in leafing out,” said co-owner Karen Barby.

The bad weather destroying the hard work of many who had hoped to get a head start to the gardening season. But while it may be frustrating for some, there are still certain types of vegetation that can be planted, Barby said.

“The weather is fine actually for planting trees and shrubs, perennials, bare root strawberries people are planting, that’s all great,” she said. “So it’s your tender plants like tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers that were definitely waiting for warmer weather.”

Over the next couple of days, the forecast is calling for temperatures to reach the mid-to-high 20s.