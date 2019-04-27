Albertans wake up to heavy snow, ‘second winter’ Saturday

We were warned “winter is coming” and Mother Nature certainly delivered.

Despite it being nearly May, much of Alberta woke Saturday to a wintry blast of weather and, in some areas, over a dozen centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch Friday afternoon.

A snowfall warning was also issued Friday afternoon for central portions of the province warning of heavy snow starting Friday night.

A snowfall warning was issued for other areas, including the city of Edmonton, on Saturday morning. Snowfall totals are expected to be in the 10- to 20-centimetre range. Environment Canada said the heavy snow will taper off Saturday night, except in the southern foothills, where snow could linger into Sunday morning.

“We can’t complain. This happens every year. This is not unusual,” Global Edmonton weather specialist Kevin O’Connell said.

By 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the snowfall warning for Edmonton had been lifted.

Calgary, meanwhile, was upgraded to a winter storm warning just before 9 a.m. Saturday. That means hazardous winter conditions are expected, including scattered thunderstorms, heavy snow, strong northerly winds, blowing snow and local whiteout conditions.

In Calgary, snowfall amounts could total between 10 and 20 centimetres, while the foothills and Cypress Hills area could see 30 centimetres. Gusty north winds could peak in the 80-90km/h range.

“Heavy snow will taper off overnight and Sunday morning, ” Environment Canada said.

A blizzard warning was in effect Saturday for southern Alberta, with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow occurring.

