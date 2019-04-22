Smoke from large Edmonton grass fire drifts across Yellowhead

There was a large grass fire burning in west Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

Flames and smoke could be seen along Yellowhead Trail at 184 Street and near the Henday, on the south side of Yellowhead at 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews were called at 2:24 p.m. and arrived on scene five minutes later.

No buildings were threatened, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

No injuries were reported.

At the same time, there was also a serious collision in the area.

Police said Anthony Henday Drive between 111 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail was reduced to one lane at about 3:30 p.m. due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and to expect delays for the next several hours.

It’s not known if the smoke and the crash are connected in any way.

— More to come…