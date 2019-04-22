Crash involving motorcycles leads to lane closures along Anthony Henday Drive

Edmonton police are warning drivers of major delays along a stretch of Anthony Henday Drive in the west end.

Anthony Henday Drive northbound between 111 Avenue and Yellowhead Drive was down to one lane Monday afternoon due to a serious collision in the area.

A spokesperson with the Edmonton Police Service said a motorcycle was involved in the crash, but it’s not known if any other vehicles were involved.

At around 3:30 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area for several hours while the Major Collision Investigation Section took over the scene.

There was a large grass fire burning in the area of Yellowhead Drive between 118 Avenue and 186 Street on Monday afternoon. It’s not known if the smoke was a factor in the crash.

It’s not known if anyone was injured in the collision.

More to come…