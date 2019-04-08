Alberta fire season 2019: Latest status of wildfires, bans and restrictions

With spring underway in Alberta, snow is melting and the sun is blazing on dry, brittle grass.

While there’s still a lot of snow to go in many parts of the province, officials are already warning Albertans about the wildfire risks that come with warming weather.

As of April 8, no wildfires had been reported. However, a number of restrictions and advisories had been put in place across southern, central and northern parts of the province.

This post will be updated with totals of wildfires burning in Alberta as well as their status.

Visit albertafirebans.ca for a complete list of advisories and additional information. Or download the Alberta fire ban app for Apple andAndroid.