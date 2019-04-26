Snow, rain and thunderstorms expected across much of Alberta this weekend

While it may be the last weekend of April and we welcomed Spring weeks ago, much of Alberta is in store for a blast of wintry weather in the coming days.

According to an Environment Canada winter storm watch issued Friday at 3:21 p.m., a “wide range of weather conditions” will smatter the southern portion of the province starting Saturday. A snowfall warning was also issued Friday afternoon for central portions of the province as heavy snow could start Friday night.

Snowfall warnings and winter storm watches are in place for #AB this weekend. A Pacific weather system could drop 10-20cm of snow. Some areas may see up to 30cm. The chance for strong winds is also in place. More details at 5/6/11. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/t9XUB2VMZR — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) April 26, 2019

Areas included in the snowfall warning on Friday afternoon are:

Drayton Valley – Devon – Rimbey – Pigeon Lake

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

M.D. of Big Lakes near Swan Hills

M.D. of Greenview near Fox Creek

Woodlands Co. near Benbow and Windfall

Woodlands Co. near Carson-Pegasus Prov. Park

Woodlands Co. near Goose Lake

Woodlands Co. near Whitecourt and Blue Ridge

Yellowhead Co. near Edson and Sundance Prov. Park

Yellowhead Co. near Peers and Niton Junction

Areas included in the winter storm watch on Friday afternoon are:

Kananaskis – Canmore

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre

Drumheller – Three Hills

City of Calgary

Okotoks – High River – Claresholm

Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park

Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath

Lethbridge – Taber – Milk River

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen

Medicine Hat – Bow Island – Suffield

Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost

The spring storm is expected to start Saturday afternoon in southern Alberta, Environment Canada said, beginning with showers and possible thunderstorms. The thunderstorms aren’t expected to be strong ones, but the weather agency said it’s still possible to see funnel clouds in the Brooks and Medicine Hat region Saturday afternoon.

That rain will quickly change to snow in the evening with as much as 15 to 25 centimetres accumulating around Coronation and Cypress Hills. Environment Canada said Cypress Hills could see upwards of 30 centimetres of snow fall. Pair that with a strong northeasterly wind blowing in on Saturday night and people could expect blizzard-like conditions.

“Up to 20 cm could fall in west-central Alberta by Saturday night and Calgary is expecting 5 to 10 centimetres, with heavier amounts to the west of the city,” Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizee said.

Snow is also expected in western Alberta with officials advising of reduced visibility and heavy snow at times.

“A quick blast of snow to the Highway 2 corridor will combine with northerly winds gusting to 90 km/h, giving possible brief whiteout conditions to the area in the later afternoon hours,” Environment Canada said.

“Over the Kananaskis region, possible snowfall accumulations may reach 20 cm starting Saturday afternoon and tapering off Sunday morning.”

Moving north, a pacific weather system will bring “heavy snow” to central parts of the province overnight Friday, which is expected to keep falling through to Sunday afternoon.

“Snowfall totals are expected to be in the 10 to 20 cm range with locally higher amounts possible over higher terrain,” Environment Canada said. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

“[Snowfall] totals in the Edmonton area are less certain, as the capital city will be on the edge of the system,” Lizee said. “Blowing snow will also be an issue Saturday afternoon along QEII between Edmonton and Calgary.”

I'm thinking 0-5cm of snow for Edmonton tonight and Saturday morning.There's a chance we walk away with next to no snow. There is the possibility to see 10-20+cm in the central foothills, Red Deer and Calgary area Sat/Sun. #abroads #abstorm #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/NqMBtYbAIE — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) April 26, 2019

The weather agency advised travellers to turn on lights and maintain a safe distance if they happen to be driving in areas of reduced visibility. They also advise people to take breaks while clearing snow to avoid strain.

