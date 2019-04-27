Late-season snowfall sweeping across B.C. mountain passes

If you’re motoring over the Coquihalla Highway, the Hope-Princeton or the Okanagan Connector, drive carefully.

Late-season snowfall warnings are in effect for several mountain passes in B.C. this weekend, including five to 10 centimetres predicted for Rogers Pass, the Pine Pass, Yoho Park, and the Elk Valley.

❄❄❄ Conditions can change in an instant. It's almost May but expect some wet snow in the Fraser Canyon #BCHwy1, and Allison Pass #BCHwy3. Expect snow & winter driving conditions on the Coquihalla #BCHwy5 as well. Check https://t.co/e9jCLW5lc4 for the latest conditions. pic.twitter.com/GpJVORXLWT — Emil Anderson Maintenance Co. Ltd. (@EAMOperations) April 27, 2019

Environment Canada says a cold trough is sweeping across the province on Saturday morning, and falling freezing levels are leading to snow at higher elevations.

The national weather service added that gusty northeasterly winds later in the day and evening, combined with falling snow, could produce periods of blowing snow.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 26, 2019): Is it too soon to switch over your winter tires?

For the Coquihalla and the Hope-Princeton, Friday’s forecast was calling for a 70 per cent chance of snow. For the Okanagan Connector, it was a 40 per cent chance of snow. By Saturday morning, though, all three highways had been blanketed by snow.

#BCHwy5 Crews are assessing multiple vehicle incidents at the #Coquihalla Summit. Please slow down, watch for crews on the road, and drive to conditions. DriveBC is currently reporting slushy and slippery sections, as well as blowing snow with limited visibility #HopeBC #Merritt — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 27, 2019

In fact, shortly after 9 a.m., DriveBC tweeted that emergency crews were assessing multiple vehicle incidents along the Coquihalla Summit.

For the latest on road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.