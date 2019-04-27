Late-season snowfall sweeping across B.C. mountain passes
If you’re motoring over the Coquihalla Highway, the Hope-Princeton or the Okanagan Connector, drive carefully.
Late-season snowfall warnings are in effect for several mountain passes in B.C. this weekend, including five to 10 centimetres predicted for Rogers Pass, the Pine Pass, Yoho Park, and the Elk Valley.
Environment Canada says a cold trough is sweeping across the province on Saturday morning, and falling freezing levels are leading to snow at higher elevations.
The national weather service added that gusty northeasterly winds later in the day and evening, combined with falling snow, could produce periods of blowing snow.
For the Coquihalla and the Hope-Princeton, Friday’s forecast was calling for a 70 per cent chance of snow. For the Okanagan Connector, it was a 40 per cent chance of snow. By Saturday morning, though, all three highways had been blanketed by snow.
In fact, shortly after 9 a.m., DriveBC tweeted that emergency crews were assessing multiple vehicle incidents along the Coquihalla Summit.
For the latest on road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
