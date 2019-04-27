Weather
April 27, 2019 12:43 pm

Late-season snowfall sweeping across B.C. mountain passes

By Online Journalist  Global News

Sunshine, wind, rain and snow are in the weather forecast for B.C. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Kasia Bodurka has more on what to expect.

If you’re motoring over the Coquihalla Highway, the Hope-Princeton or the Okanagan Connector, drive carefully.

Late-season snowfall warnings are in effect for several mountain passes in B.C. this weekend, including five to 10 centimetres predicted for Rogers Pass, the Pine Pass, Yoho Park, and the Elk Valley.

Environment Canada says a cold trough is sweeping across the province on Saturday morning, and falling freezing levels are leading to snow at higher elevations.

The national weather service added that gusty northeasterly winds later in the day and evening, combined with falling snow, could produce periods of blowing snow.

Road conditions at Rogers Pass along the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Rogers Pass has an elevation of 1,330 metres.

DriveBC

For the Coquihalla and the Hope-Princeton, Friday’s forecast was calling for a 70 per cent chance of snow. For the Okanagan Connector, it was a 40 per cent chance of snow. By Saturday morning, though, all three highways had been blanketed by snow.

Road conditions at the Zopokios rest area along the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The rest area has an elevation of 1,210 metres.

DriveBC

In fact, shortly after 9 a.m., DriveBC tweeted that emergency crews were assessing multiple vehicle incidents along the Coquihalla Summit.

For the latest on road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

