Environment Canada calling for late season snowfall along B.C. mountain passes

Don’t put away those winter tires just yet. You may need them if you’re motoring over a B.C. mountain pass this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for late season snowfall along B.C.’s Southern Interior and the Peace River region.

Late season SNOW is in the forecast with 5 to 10 cm expected on Saturday for #RogersPass #BCHwy1 #PinePass #BCHwy97 #Yoho and Elk Valley including #Fernie. Be sure to check @DriveBC before heading out on Sat. Full details here: https://t.co/QgEfWGgpil #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/TjB5x5Dmh8 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) April 25, 2019

WATCH BELOW: Flooding in Canada ‘most obvious manifestation’ of climate change: Goodale

For the Southern Interior, Environment Canada’s special weather statement applies to the following regions: Shuswap, Boundary, West and East Columbia, Yoho Park, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Elk Valley.

READ MORE: Another round of snow flurries hits Lower Mainland, but dry weather is just around the corner (Feb. 23)

For those regions, five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

For the Coquihalla Highway and the Hope-Princeton, there is a 70 per cent chance of snow. The Okanagan Connector has a 40 per cent chance of snow.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatchewan weather outlook: heavy snow, strong wind this weekend

“A transition to a showery pattern will begin across Central and Eastern B.C. later [Friday], as a trough of low pressure crosses the province,” said the national weather service.

“Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes.”

Environment Canada added that “five cm of snow will fall tonight over Pine Pass, where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest. Five to 10 cm of snow is expected for the Yoho Park and Kootenay Park region, and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway including Rogers Pass. Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also expected to receive five cm of snow later Saturday.”

For the latest in road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.