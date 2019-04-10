Pierrefonds officials handing out flood prevention flyers ahead of warming weather

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis is making the rounds in his borough this week, handing out flyers to riverside residents who could be affected by future flooding.

“It’s causing a little uneasiness in the community knowing we’re approaching potential flood season,” he said on Wednesday.

I caught up with Pierrefonds resident Mike Alain this morning. He lives right on the Riviere des Prairies. He was lucky, he didn't have damage from flooding back in 2017. But he's worried that warm weather coming could spell trouble. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HO3Wy9MHjo — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 10, 2019

Mike Alain, a resident, says he is worried that this year could be even worse than 2017 when historic flooding wreaked havoc on areas close to the Rivière des Prairie and Lac St-Louis.

“I am concerned that the water levels are going to be higher,” he said of the river just outside his house. “It’s been higher all winter.”

Alain pointed to two neighbouring lots by his home. He said workers tore down house on one two months ago and the other is slated for demolition in the future.

And after a bunch of snow over the past 48 hours, the melt is already well underway. You can hear ice cracking and water flowing everywhere. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NKCD1xmQnT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 10, 2019

Pierrefonds-Roxboro officials are handing out flyers that include tips such as keeping a 72-hour emergency kit including food, clothes and other necessities, a charged cell phone and an emergency contact list.

