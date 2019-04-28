Winter storm hammers Alberta, causing collisions and forcing highway closures

A late-season storm moved into Alberta early Saturday, prompting winter weather warnings from Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC).

The agency reported approximately 30 centimetres of snow in Carrot Creek and Rimbey, 17 centimetres of snow in Red Deer and up to 14 centimetres of snow in Edmonton, as of 12:39 p.m. on Saturday.

This low pressure system first entered the province Friday night west of Edmonton before moving south along the foothills toward the province’s southeast corner.

Snow first started in Calgary around 2 p.m. and really intensified around 6 p.m.

As expected, this system also came with strong north winds, gusting up to 82 km/h at times.

That combination of mixed precipitation, to heavy wet snow and strong wind quickly worsened road conditions in and around the city.

Just in case you are keeping track at home; same score in the game: Mother Nature 1 S.AB 0. This storm still dumping snow over #yyc now. The snow should end around 2 a.m. (for us), but the strong N wind will last until 5 a.m. Not good for roads #AbStorm pic.twitter.com/vKk0hb7sN3 — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) April 28, 2019

Calgary police confirmed that there were 120 crashes, 17 of them causing injuries between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP issued a warning to drivers around 7:20 p.m. that highway conditions were poor and travel was not recommended.

According to the release, “Multiple RCMP Detachments have reported collisions in the Southern Alberta area including Beiseker, Cochrane, Airdrie and surrounding areas.”

“Zero visibility and blowing snow is being reported on multiple Highways including Highway 2 corridors.”

At 9:47 p.m. Alberta Transportation sent a release warning of a number of highway closures due to the bad weather, saying “heavy snow, icy conditions and strong winds causing blowing snow are creating dangerous driving conditions.”

Roadways affected by the weather included Highway 1A between Calgary and Morley, according to 511 Alberta as of 10:35 p.m.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed.

Highway 1 between Calgary and Gleichen was also affected. Traffic was unable to get through in either east or westbound directions.

Highway 21 between Highway 9 and Highway 575 was closed in both north and southbound directions.

Messages on Twitter suggested some drivers were stranded due to the storm’s intensity.

RECEPTION CENTRE OPEN#CochraneAB has opened a reception centre for anyone stranded by the bad weather. If you need shelter, go to Frank Wills Hall, 405 First St E. Officials advise staying off roads until weather improves. #abstorm Road updates: @511Alberta — Town of Cochrane (@TownofCochrane) April 28, 2019

All of southern Alberta south of Red Deer was under either a snowfall, blizzard or winter storm warning as of 10:40 p.m.

Calgary likely experienced between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow around the city, according to ECCC, as of 10:30 p.m.

At the airport, the total was around eight centimetres, but that total may not reflect actual precipitation amounts due to this system’s nature and the strong wind.

The snow should taper off at around 2 a.m. in Calgary on Sunday, but the strong wind is expected to last until around 5 a.m. on the same day, which will continue to affect road conditions in some areas.

For the latest weather alerts, check Environment Canada’s watches and warnings page.

