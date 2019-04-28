Calgary Police Half Marathon cancelled due to winter weather

Saturday’s blast of winter weather has forced organizers of the Calgary Police Half Marathon to cancel this year’s event.

According to organizers, their primary concern is the safety of participants and volunteers, and the decision to cancel the event came after consultation with a number of authorities.

“Committee members assessed the course and found snow drifts in place of more than two feet,” race organizers said in a statement. “This course is a challenging one at the best of times, and while there are those who will have trained well, today’s race conditions are even more difficult.”

Organizers said they determined road conditions presented an increased risk to runners and drivers as well as race marshals throughout the course.

“We can’t compete with Mother Nature,” race organizers said in a statement. “We appreciate all the effort that goes into this race every year, from the dedicated volunteers, to our runners, to our greater Calgary community that allow us to put on this great event.”

This year would’ve been the 39th CPS half marathon.

Organizers said more information is expected in the coming weeks.