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2 comments

  1. Robert James
    May 26, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    It’s called “the weather ”
    Deal with it.

  2. Willow
    May 26, 2026 at 11:48 am

    What a misleading headline. The temperatures are higher than normal and yes many buildings don’t have A/C so it’s hot but the headline makes it sound like people died of the heat they drowned. If you are going to report do it responsibly and not with misleading and sensational headlines.

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World

Intense European heat wave scorches as multiple countries report deaths

By Jill Lawless The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2026 11:22 am
3 min read
A tourist drinks water View image in full screen
FILE - A tourist drinks water on a hot day at the beach in Barcelona, Spain, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
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Temperature records toppled as a spring heat wave continued to scorch parts of Western Europe on Tuesday, triggering government warnings about risks to life. Several drownings were reported in Britain and France as people tried to cool down.

A temperature of 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) was recorded at London’s Kew Gardens and Heathrow Airport, Britain’s Met Office weather service said, breaking the 34.8 C (94.6 F) record set a day earlier. The provisional readings smashed the previous record of 32.8 C (91.4 F) set in 1922 and 1944.

London also recorded a rare “tropical night,” defined as one in which the temperature does not fall below 20 C (68 F).

Records also fell in France, where temperatures reached 36 C (97 F) on Monday in the country’s southwest and widely remained above 20 C at night.

The national weather service, Météo-France, said a “heat dome,” with heat held in place by a high-pressure weather front, was producing temperatures more than 10 degrees Celsius above what used to be usual for this time of year.

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Unpredictable and extreme weather are becoming more frequent as Earth’s warming builds. Experts say unprecedented and deadly weather extremes that sometimes strike at abnormal times and in unusual places are putting more people in danger.

After a U.K. long weekend that sent people flocking to beaches, pools and shady parks, London commuters sweltered on Tuesday in subway carriages without air conditioning. Trains to and from the busy Waterloo station were disrupted by a report of smoke on the tracks.

Click to play video: 'Europe heat wave: Stifling temperatures disrupt daily life, upend travel plans'
Europe heat wave: Stifling temperatures disrupt daily life, upend travel plans

In Scotland, firefighters worked through the night to douse a grass fire that sent smoke billowing from Arthur’s Seat, the rocky hill that looms over Edinburgh.

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The U.K. Health Security Agency issued an amber health alert for large parts of the country through Thursday, warning of a potential health risk, particularly among older people, at the hottest times of the day. The U.K. is used to moderate temperatures, and many homes, schools and businesses do not have air conditioning.

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At least three teenagers died in apparent drownings in U.K. lakes and reservoirs, and a 60-year-old man died in the sea in southwest England, authorities said.

French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said there have been reports of at least seven deaths potentially related to high temperatures, including five drownings and two deaths in sports competitions.

The early heat wave has struck before the annual summer window when lifeguards watch over bathers at popular beaches, increasing risks.

Click to play video: 'Climate change causes early heat wave in parts of Europe, increasing wildfire risks'
Climate change causes early heat wave in parts of Europe, increasing wildfire risks

On France’s Atlantic seaboard, where magnificent beaches have powerful riptides, officials reported a rash of emergencies in the surf, with two drowning deaths on Sunday at popular resorts in the Gironde region in the southwest.

The top regional administrator, Sophie Brocas, urged beachgoers “to exercise the utmost caution.”

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The unseasonable heat extended to Spain, where weather service spokesperson Rubén del Campo said “we find ourselves with temperatures we normally see in the middle of the summer now in the month of May.”

He said Seville hit 38 C (100 F) over the weekend, while large parts of the Iberian Peninsula saw temperatures 5 to 10 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

And in Rome, temperatures were expected to reach 32 degrees C (89.6 F) on Tuesday.

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