Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of April 27

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Thrift shopping, running for a cause and amateur boxing make up this weekend’s list of events.

1. Fighting the good fight

This weekend, every-day Manitobans will step into the boxing ring to face-off against one another in the 3rd annual Fight for Charity at the RBC Convention Centre.

It’s been weeks in the making, 12 to be exact, while these brave folks trained with elite boxing coaches from Pan Am Boxing Club and raised funds for this year’s charity, Big Brother Big Sisters Winnipeg.

This black tie event also features casino games, a live band, a three-course plated meal and silent auction, along with 11 different matches on the card.

Greg Unger, Executive Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg, said it’s incredibly important to have people come together for events like this.

“We believe that community is built one relationship at a time. One healthy relationship at a time,” Unger said.

You can grab your tickets or donate online by visiting the website.

2. Run Your Lungs Out

It may be called Run Your Lungs Out (RYLO), but even non-runners can get in on this one — you can also yoga, or bootcamp, your lungs out.

No matter the method, there are a ton of fun ways to get active and give back this weekend in the Run Your Lungs Out 24 hour treadmill challenge.

The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday in centre court at CF Polo Park, where basically 384 runners/walkers will hit treadmills throughout the 24 hour period. All the money raised will go to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

“The funds that are raised are integral to supporting people that we know and love who are going through cancer treatment today, or unfortunately will be diagnosed in the future,” said Jane Kidd-Hantscher of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation Inc.

Although all the treadmill spots have already been reserved, you can still get active and help support the cause by taking part in one of the other fitness classes, like bootcamp, yoga, spin and stretching, that will be taking place throughout the event.

If you are more into watching than doing, swing by and make a donation or cheer on some of the participants.

There will be live DJ’s as well as drinks and food, including smoothies, fruit, candy, burgers, pizza and much more.

This is only the second RYLO event. The goal for this year is $100,000 which organizers are expecting to break.

Check out the full list of events here, or donate to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation Inc. directly by clicking here.

3. New (old) spring threads

For most of us, spring cleaning includes clearing out our closets, which means there’s fresh space for some new outfits.

Well, one special shopping event this weekend can help you out with that.

Winnipeg Op-Shop is a wonderful flea market full of beautiful, fun and funky ‘pre-loved’ clothing and accessories.

This Saturday, the fifth event of it’s kind, runs at The Park Theatre in South Osborne from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not only is this a great way to get some good bargains and refresh your look, it’s also an environmentally conscious way to shop.

Admission is free.

Happy weekend everyone!