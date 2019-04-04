Second-hand shopping is a $28.5-billion economy in Canada: Kijiji

Buying and selling second-hand items has become a booming business and according to a recent report by Kijiji, the online buy-and-sell site, second-hand transactions aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

“For my kids, everything, I find [shopping second-hand] better, you can find some great stuff even here, Value Village, anywhere,” said Aimee Davis, who was shopping at ReStore for a bed.

The topmost exchanged second-hand items, according to the report, include clothing, shoes, and accessories. In second place comes entertainment items such as DVDs and books, and in third place comes baby clothing and accessories.

WATCH: Vinnie’s Peterborough is expanding as second hand economy soars

“You can find things here that are brand new or just gently used for a lot less money than brand new and they’ll have warranties on them sometimes, or they’ll return if they don’t work so it’s the way to go in my opinion,” said Andrea Mcmanus, a shopper at ReStore in Peterborough.

Kijiji states the online buy-and-sell site is an estimated $28.5 billion worth of second-hand items were exchanged in 2017, saving Canadians about $825 over the course of the year. What’s more startling is that within ten years the second-hand market is expected to more than double, reaching $64 billion.

Karen Collins, who works at Vinnies thrift store in Peterborough, says ever since the store moved to Erskine avenue eight years ago, the business has grown exponentially.

WATCH: Why Canadians are embracing the second hand economy

“I think it’s good because it’s preventing a lot of stuff from going to the landfill, it’s more environmentally conscious,” said Collins.

In a recent interview with Global News, Marketing Director with Talize, Cheryl Goymour, says thrift stores are noticing a significant boost, driven largely by social media and television shows.

“We’ve seen a 33 per cent increase in donations company-wide, year over year, so in January vs. last year,” said Goymour.

“I love saving money,” said Mcmanus.

With the success of the second-hand trade, clearly, Mcmanus is not alone.