Around The OHL: A Conversation about the conference finals

Only four teams remain in the OHL playoffs and on this episode, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs take a look at how they got here and dive into both conference final matchups.
The guys check in with the play-by-play voices from each of the four remaining teams: Larry Mellott (Guelph Storm), Joey Battaino (Saginaw Spirit), AJ Jakubec (Ottawa 67’s) and Callum Ng (Oshawa Generals).
Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.
Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.
