Alberta election 2019: ridings that remain undeclared

Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party won a majority government in Tuesday’s Alberta election, but three ridings remain undeclared.

As of Wednesday morning, Calgary-Falconridge, Calgary-Curry, and Banff-Kananaskis were too close to call.

UCP candidate Devinder Toor holds a narrow lead over the NDP’s Parmeet Singh Boparai.

Calgary-Falconridge is a new northeast riding, created from pieces of Calgary-Greenway, Calgary-McCall, and Calgary-Cross.

It contains the neighbourhoods of Whitehorn, Temple, Castleridge, Falconridge, Coral Springs, and the eastern part of Taradale.

The UCP’s Nicholas Milliken holds a narrow lead over the NDP’s Brian Malkinson.

Calgary-Currie includes communities such as Sunalta and Westgate. It has largely elected PCs since 1971, with the exception of two Liberal wins, in 2004 and 2008.

This riding was part of the 2015 orange crush, which saw the Alberta NDP stomp out a 44-year Progressive Conservative dynasty in the province.

The riding is named after Currie Barracks on the west side of Crowchild Trail.

UCP candidate Miranda Rosin holds the lead over the NDP’s Cam Westhead with 96 of 98 polls reporting.

This is the first election that the riding is in effect.

A major portion of it used to be the Banff-Cochrane riding, which the NDP’s Cam Westhead held after being elected in 2015.

