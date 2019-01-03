Alberta premier says Calgary MLA Stephanie McLean has resigned

Stephanie McLean, MLA for Calgary-Varsity, has resigned from her position in the Alberta legislature, according to a post on Premier Rachel Notley’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

The post offered no details about the resignation but wished McLean all the best in her future endeavours.

McLean announced in May 2018 that she would not be seeking re-election.

During her time in office, McLean served as minister of Service Alberta and of Status of Women, and was also the first Alberta MLA to give birth while in office.

“As minister of Service Alberta, Stephanie protected Albertans by strengthening rules around payday lending and overhauling the province’s consumer protection legislation,” Notley’s statement read. “As the minister of Status of Women, she led work on our government’s commitment to end sexual violence and organized a campaign to encourage women to run for municipal office.”

Before entering politics, McLean practised family and criminal law.

Global News has reached out to McLean for comment about her resignation.