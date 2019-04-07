Alberta election Day 20: where the party leaders are on April 7

As of late Sunday morning, none of Alberta’s four main political leaders had any major public announcements scheduled with just nine days to go until the provincial election.

Here’s a look at what the party leaders have planned for Sunday.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to attend the World Curling Championships in Lethbridge on Sunday afternoon. According to a UCP news release, Kenney is expected to address the media at the event.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

The Alberta New Democratic Party said Rachel Notley had no public events scheduled for Sunday.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

The Alberta Party said its leader, Stephen Mandel, is scheduled to start his Sunday by doing some media interviews before campaigning and doorknocking in the Edmonton-McClung riding.

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Liberal Party Leader David Khan will spend Sunday doorknocking in his own riding of Calgary-Mountain View and doing interviews with the media.

