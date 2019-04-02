23-year-old man charged for allegedly lighting ‘incendiary devices’ at Langara College

A man has been charged in relation to the arson incident that forced the evacuation and closure of Langara College on Monday.

Vancouver police say 23-year-old Nasradin Abdusamad Ali has been charged with one count of arson related to inhabited property and one count of possession of incendiary material.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested for allegedly setting off ‘incendiary devices’ at Langara College: Police

Court records show Ali also faced charges of theft under $5,000 and uttering threats relating to an incident in Vancouver on Jan. 31, 2018, but those charges were stayed in August.

Ali is due in Vancouver provincial court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and firefighters were called to the college around noon Monday to reports of a fire in the technology building.

WATCH: Langara college campus evacuated

Investigators allege Ali entered the building with multiple improvised incendiary devices, at least two of which were detonated and caused fires before he fled the area.

Ali was identified by someone on campus, however police would not say if it was a staff member or student, nor would they say whether Ali himself is a current or former Langara student.

READ MORE: UBC situation clears up after RCMP investigate threat made by phone

Metro Vancouver Transit Police arrested him in Surrey around 4 p.m. Monday.

The incident prompted a massive response, with heavily armed members of the Vancouver police Emergency Response Team helping to evacuate students and search the campus for suspicious items.

Police said several suspicious devices were recovered and disposed of safely.

Langara’s 49th Avenue campus remained closed on Tuesday, however its campus at 601 Broadway reopened.

Students who left belongings behind during the evacuation are being allowed to return to retrieve them, and are asked to check in with security.

More information can be found on the Lanagara College website.