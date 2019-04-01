Firefighters called, campus evacuated after ‘incident’ at Langara College

Vancouver’s Langara College was evacuated Monday after an unspecified “incident” on campus.

Around 1:15 p.m., the college announced that all classes and exams were cancelled after initially halting classes only in the T Building.

Students, staff, and faculty should vacate the campus for the rest of the day. Classes and exams are cancelled. We will provide further updates as we learn more. — Langara College (@langaracollege) April 1, 2019

The fire department is currently attending an incident in T building. Please stay clear of the area until further notice. — Langara College (@langaracollege) April 1, 2019

Photos from the scene show multiple fire trucks outside the college, and heavily armed police in tactical gear on campus.

Vancouver police said they were on campus assisting firefighters, and asked drivers to avoid the area.

“You gotta go. It’s not a happy moment if you get shot” – Is what I was told. Evacuate. Never mind. Evacuate. Neverm-. EVACUATE. So much misinformation ffs. Chopper support now above. No update from @langaracollege re: exactly what is going on. #langara #vancouver #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/ejc93GJVEc — Arjun Sahjpaul (@TheRealKoums) April 1, 2019

Our officers are currently on scene at Langara College dealing with a fire. We’re assisting @VanFireRescue with evacuating the school. Please avoid the area of W. 49th Ave from Ontario St to Alberta St. We will release more info as it becomes available. #VPD #VanTraffic pic.twitter.com/0EYcLK2m0K — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) April 1, 2019

Around noon, students were told to stay clear of the T Building and library.

The college confirmed that there was a fire in the T-Building, and that both buildings were initially closed because they share a ventilation system.

It said police issued a directive for people to report anything suspicious on campus. Not long after, the entire campus was closed.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that firefighters were called to the school but said the response was not upgraded to a “working fire.”

According to Capt. Jonathan Gormick, this “may have meant there was an incident that was extinguished on arrival.”

“They did call for the fire investigator,” he added.

The VFRS said the evacuation was done as a precaution, and that further details would be released when the investigation was complete.

Global News has requested comment from Vancouver police.