1 person seriously injured, gunfire reported in Surrey centre police standoff

At least one person has been seriously injured in a police incident in central Surrey on Friday.

Up to two dozen police vehicles, including an armoured vehicle, were called to a home at the end of a cul-de-sac near 133rd Street and 108 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP says police and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called the home around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt following 13-hour standoff

At around 7:30 a.m., yelling could be heard coming from the area, along with what sounded like an exchange of gunfire with at least four shots fired.

Two men identifying themselves as the sons of a woman inside the home tell Global News they believe her boyfriend was keeping her hostage, and that they have not been able to reach her since Thursday night.

#BREAKING: We can hear yelling and what sounds like an exchange of gunfire coming from a residential home in #Surrey, that is currently surrounded by @SurreyRCMP officers. We have been told it is not safe for our @GlobalBC crew to be where we’re currently stationed. pic.twitter.com/mGQZUy5z6i — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) March 29, 2019

Aerial video from the scene showed officers from the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and paramedics performing CPR on one person on the ground in front of the home.

READ MORE: Police standoff in Surrey ends peacefully

Four ambulances were also called to the property.

Police say the situation “is now contained and there is no further risk to the public.”

RCMP say road closures in the area will be in effect fr a significant amount of time.