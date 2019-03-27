Suspicious Surrey crash killed mother and 2 sons: Homicide team

Homicide investigators say the victims of a crash in Surrey that killed three people on Tuesday were a mother and two sons.

According to Surrey RCMP, it happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass on Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took conduct of the case late Tuesday, and while police are remaining tight lipped about why detectives were called in, IHIT said something about the scene “wasn’t right,” and the “death of the occupants was suspicious.”

Police have also confirmed the location of a second crime scene at a nearby home in the 14900-block of 35 Avenue.

Investigators spent Wednesday at the home collecting evidence, while detectives with the Surrey RCMP serious crimes unit are expected to spend the days to come canvassing the neighbourhood.

The victims’ name “are not being released as it will not further the investigation at this time,” IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said in a media release.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family members and friends affected by this event.”

Homicide investigators say there is no continued risk to public safety, and the deaths are not believed to be related to gang violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.