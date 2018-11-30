Second-degree murder charge laid in ‘suspicious’ Barnet Highway crash

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says second-degree murder charges have now been laid in connection with the death of a woman in a suspicious crash on the Barnet Highway earlier this month.

Nicole Hasselmann, who was also known as Nicole Porciello, died after being thrown from a vehicle on the Barnet Highway on Nov. 16.

She was rushed to hospital but later died.

READ MORE: Woman killed in ‘suspicious’ Barnet Highway crash identified as young mother

On Nov. 29, 31-year-old Jan Poepl was arrested and later charged with second-degree murder in Hasselmann’s death.

IHIT says this was an isolated incident and those involved were known to each other.

“IHIT detectives worked steadfastly to secure and compile the evidence for charge approval and today’s outcome would not have been possible without their tireless efforts,” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a release. “IHIT recognizes that this is a very difficult time for Nicole’s family as they are grieving her death and we hope that we were able to provide them with some answers.”

WATCH: (Aired Nov. 17, 2018) Woman dies under suspicious circumstances after crash in Burnaby

READ MORE: Grief counsellors to visit Vancouver school where victim of suspicious crash worked

Porciello was a support worker for students with special needs at Templeton High School. Colleagues said they remembered Porciello as being kind and committed to her students.

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or solvecrime.ca