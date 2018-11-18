Grief counsellors to visit Vancouver school where victim of suspicious crash worked

Grief counsellors will visit Templeton Secondary School on Monday to address the tragic death of a woman on the Barnet Highway Friday night.

The victim, who has been identified as Nicole Porciello, was a support worker for students with special needs at the high school, where staff and students will now be offered support.

First responders arrived at the scene of the rollover crash to find Porciello had been thrown from the vehicle while another man was trapped inside.

Both were rushed to hospital, where Porciello later died.

Police have described the crash as suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to work the case.

Colleagues said they remembered Porciello as being kind and committed to her students.