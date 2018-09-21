Fatal crash in Burnaby under investigation

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a fatal crash amid heavy rain and wind.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, a truck crashed on the Lougheed Highway just east of Lake City Way.

Three people were trapped inside the wreckage, and were eventually pulled out by firefighters.

The driver died at the scene. The two other victims were sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say weather conditions may have played a role in the accident.