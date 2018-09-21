Traffic
September 21, 2018 8:10 am

Fatal crash in Burnaby under investigation

By News Anchor  CKNW
Wayne Hancheruk
A A

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a fatal crash amid heavy rain and wind.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, a truck crashed on the Lougheed Highway just east of Lake City Way.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in Burnaby suffers serious head injury

Three people were trapped inside the wreckage, and were eventually pulled out by firefighters.

The driver died at the scene. The two other victims were sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say weather conditions may have played a role in the accident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
burnaby rcmp
Crash Lougheed near Lake City Way
Fatal Crash
Fatal crash Lougheed Highway
Lake City Way
Lougheed Highway
Lougheed Highway near
traffic fatality

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News