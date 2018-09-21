Fatal Crash
Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 10 in Surrey

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

A pedestrian was killed Thursday night on Highway 10 near 152 Street in Surrey.

The collision happened around 8 p.m., when the victim was attempting to cross the busy highway.

There is no crosswalk where the crash happened.

Emergency crews performed CPR at the scene, but were unable to save the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the RCMP.

The weather was dark and rainy at the time of the collision.

Highway 10 was closed to traffic while police investigated.

