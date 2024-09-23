Woman chases down man who groped her, leading to arrest: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say they arrested an alleged groper on Sunday after his victim chased him down.
In a media release, police said the 32-year-old woman was walking alone near Main Street and East 62nd Avenue around 11:45 p.m., when a man approached from behind and sexually assaulted her.
Police said the suspect tried to run away, but the woman gave chase and called for help.
“Her screams caught the attention of two men in a nearby house, who came outside just as the suspect was fleeing into a yard,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.
The intervenors caught and held the suspect as the woman called the police, who arrived and arrested him.
Get breaking National news
Police said they seized the man’s clothing and a vehicle parked nearby and were canvassing for video evidence.
The 34-year-old suspect is believed to live in the neighbourhood. He has yet to be charged, and is due back in court in January.
- Colorado supermarket shooter found guilty of murder, insanity plea rejected
- PGA goods worth $25K allegedly stolen from hotel ahead of Presidents Cup
- 4 dead, 17 wounded after shooting in entertainment district in Birmingham, Alabama
- Kenneth Law responsible for ‘luring’ Ontario teen into suicide death, parents allege
Comments