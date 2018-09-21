Collision in Delta leaves 1 person dead, closes Hwy 17

A crash in Delta on Thursday evening has claimed the life of one person.

Delta police said it happened on Highway 17, near the DeltaPort.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions between the 28 Avenue overpass and 64 street, according to DriveBC.

The agency said the estimated time for the route to reopen was 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and be patient while police investigate.

It remains unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or whether anyone else has been injured.