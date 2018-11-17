Woman dies, man hospitalized after single-vehicle Burnaby collision

One woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Burnaby Friday.
The collision happened eastbound on Barnet Highway near Texaco Drive just before 10:00 pm on November 16.
The female victim, who may have been thrown from the vehicle and into a ditch, later died in hospital.
Burnaby RCMP say IHIT has been dispatched, but wouldn’t say why or offer up any other details.
The condition of the male victim is not known, but police say he is in hospital.
